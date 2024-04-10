Valentino Rossi's VR46 team likely to extend partnership with Ducati

Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 squad made its MotoGP premier class debut in 2022 after agreeing a deal with Ducati for one factory-specification bike that went to Luca Marini, and a year-old bike that went to Marco Bezzecchi. Motorsport.com understands that VR46 has the option to renew with Ducati for 2025 and 2026, with the option set to expire at the end of May, but the team would have to settle for two year-old Desmosedici bikes for its riders.

Despite having maintained contacts with KTM, the clearest alternative has always been Yamaha, given Rossi’s historical connection to the Japanese manufacturer. But this possibility, which was never completely ruled out, has been losing strength in recent weeks, to the point that VR46 and Ducati look set to reaffirm their alliance, with an extension that could even be announced this weekend at the American MotoGP round in Austin. “Yamaha is my second home. But, to begin with, what it should offer us is a more competitive motorcycle. The Ducati is a great motorcycle and its performance is very high. We owe it to our partners. Change is not easy,” Salucci said, speaking to Motorsport.com

