Uzbekistan Faces Gas Production Crunch, Decreases Supplies to China

Uzbekistan is facing a natural gas production crunch, leading to a decrease in gas supplies to China . This has resulted in a significant drop in earnings for Uzbekistan , putting pressure on the state coffers.

The Chinese export totals differ from the amounts reported by Uzbekistan's Statistical Agency, causing a discrepancy in earnings data. Uzbek officials attribute this to China including revenue from the transit of Turkmen gas via Uzbekistan in the totals.

Uzbekistan Gas Production Gas Supplies China Earnings Discrepancy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why the U.S. Faces a Delicate Balancing Act on Countering China in the South China SeaA Chinese Coast Guard ship fires a water cannon at a Philippine Navy chartered vessel that was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 5, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

UK faces 'blackouts' without new gas-fired power stations, ministers claimThe government insists the plan adheres to the country's transition to net zero, but climate campaigners warn against the reliance on fossil fuels.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

UK faces ‘genuine risk of blackouts’ unless more gas-fired power plants are built, government saysThe UK could face blackouts unless it builds more gas-fired power stations, the Government has said, despite pledges to cut carbon emissions.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

British Gas faces furious backlash after calling customers in the middle of the night asking for...The energy firm woke up Britons between 2.30am and 4.30am with a message asking: 'This is British Gas, we want to conduct a survey asking how did we do.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British Gas faces furious backlash after calling customers in the middle of the night asking for...The energy firm woke up Britons between 2.30am and 4.30am with a message asking: 'This is British Gas, we want to conduct a survey asking how did we do.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

U.S. Gas Producer Optimistic Despite Very Low Natural Gas PricesDespite multi-year low natural gas prices in the United States, domestic producers continue to be optimistic about the long-term prospects of gas as a fuel, both in America and abroad

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »