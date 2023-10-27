UUP change of mind sees Ards and North Down accept Irish sea border grant

Ards and North Down Council is to accept a £55,000 Stormont grant which facilitates Brexit Irish Sea border regulations, after a UUP u-turn.

In an earlier meeting of the council’s Community and Wellbeing Committee, both unionist parties and unionist independents had voted against the council officer recommendation to accept the grant, which comes from the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

Had Ards and North Down Council decided to refuse the grant, the £55,000 would have had to be found elsewhere, at a cost to the borough’s ratepayers. On a recorded vote, 21 elected members were in favour of accepting the grant, from Alliance, the UUP, the Green Party, SDLP, and an independent. 15 elected members were against accepting the grant, from the DUP and two unionist independents. Two UUP members abstained from voting. headtopics.com

SDLP Councillor Joe Boyle told the chamber: “We have already accepted this. I stagger to think why we would have been in this position. UUP Alderman Philip Smith asked the council Chief Executive Stephen Reid how many other councils had accepted the funds. The Chief Executive replied he knew nine of the ten other NI councils had so far accepted and ratified the grant.

“However, the decision we make tonight will not stop that policy, will not end the Protocol and will not make any difference to the Windsor Framework. For me this is whether we accept funding on something that we have to do. headtopics.com

He said: “This decision won’t make one iota of difference to the Windsor Framework, but what it will make a difference towards is the service we provide to our residents and the budget we set for our ratepayers. Therefore I will be voting to accept the funding.”After the meeting Alliance Councillor McRandal welcomed his successful rescinding motion. He said: “I cannot fathom why any councillor would want to make ratepayers foot a £55,000 bill.

