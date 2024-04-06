Utrecht Interested in Loaning Rangers Star Sam Lammers

Utrecht could try and land in-form Rangers star Sam Lammers on loan for next season too after scoring in four games in a row. And his manager Ron Jans has urged him to stay where he is wanted and not return to be a benchwarmer at Ibrox . Lammers scored only two goals for Rangers during a disappointing start to his career following his £3.5 million summer move from Atalanta.

But it's been a different story in his homeland after grabbing five goals in just 12 appearances for Utrecht, as well as contributing with eight assists. Lammers revealed last week he flopped at Rangers because he was never played as an out-and-out striker at Ibrox and now plays in that position in the Netherlands. And Utrecht may look at landing him on a season loan next term if they cannot meet Rangers' asking price, which is believed to be £2.5 million."From day one, everyone here knew he would be an asset to the club and that's exactly what he has been."What happens next depends on a number of thing

Utrecht Rangers Sam Lammers Loan In-Form Striker Ibrox

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Lammers drops smirking Rangers future hint as he names Utrecht 'addiction'The striker failed to make his mark at Ibrox and was shipped out on loan by Philippe Clement in January.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sam Lammers Rangers transfer workaround emerges for Utrecht bossRon Jans wants the in form Dutchman to stay beyond the summer but a permanent move could prove too expensive.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Budget-breaking Rangers Lammers loan fee confirmed by UtrechtUtrecht chief Frans van Seumeren has admitted the club broke their budget to sign Sam Lammers from Rangers.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Lammers wanted for Utrecht transfer but Rangers hold cardsUtrecht boss Ron Jans has revealed it all depends on Rangers whether they can turn Sam Lammers' loan move into a permanent deal.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Utrecht admit Sam Lammers transfer plan amid scoring streakUTRECHT could try and land in-form Rangers star Sam Lammers on loan for next season too after scoring in four games in a row.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Sam Lammers reveals why he flopped at RangersSam Lammers has revealed the reason why he flopped at Rangers...he was never played in his best position as a striker.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »