In a recent study published in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology, researchers summarize over 200 publications associating microbiomes with clinical diagnostic and precision therapeutic interventions. The study focuses on the utilization of the microbiome in personalized medicine.





NewsMedical » / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unlocking secrets of aging: ENABL age offers detailed, individualized aging profiles using cutting-edge AI techniquesCombining machine learning with explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) to predict biological age with personalized explanations.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Pharmacogenomics holds promise for personalized dementia therapiesPharmacogenomics-based studies in the research for personalized therapeutics for dementia

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

New technology for automatically analyzing and visualizing medical data to be presented at Medica 2023Medical imaging generates a lot of data, for example during computer tomography. This data is important when it comes to personalized medicine.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

The scientists saving lives with antivenom workLiverpool School of Tropical Medicine houses about 200 venomous snakes.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »