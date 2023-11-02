Utd defenders' reactions after Willock goal and more moments missed vs Newcastle

Manchester United suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Newcastle that saw them knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Erik ten Hag's side were comfortably beaten by the Magpies, with goals coming from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock. Both sides had made several changes but United suffered the same problems that they have done all season.

Supporters were somewhat boosted by the return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who came off the bench at half-time, but Raphael Varane missed the clash through illness. Casemiro, hooked at half-time, picked up an injury that will see him miss the weekend trip to Fulham.ALSO READ: Varane absence for United vs Newcastle explainedMartin Dubravka was back at Old Trafford as he started for Newcastle, returning to the club where he spent half of last season on loan. headtopics.com

Dubravka was unfortunately cup-tied for last season's final, having played twice in the early stages of the competition for United. And that led to the incredible scenario of Loris Karius making his debut for the Magpies at Wembley, with Nick Pope suspended.Newcastle brought 8,000 fans with them and they enjoyed every second of an excellent night from their perspective.

And for the opening exchanges, there was a lively atmosphere with the jovial home support singing '2-0 in your cup final' - a very literal reference to the defeat at Wembley last season. However, the travelling support didn't take long to get the upper hand, bringing out 'You're getting sacked in the morning' and 'Are you Sunderland in disguise?' after Almiron gave them the lead. headtopics.com

