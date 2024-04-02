USWNT Midfielder's Social Media Activity Under Scrutiny

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Korbin Albert’s social media activity will soon be under the microscope – perhaps even , when her reposting of anti-LGBTQ content was resurfaced online and addressed by former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. This weekend, the USWNT opens SheBelieves Cup against in the annual invitational tournament played between the U.S. and select international teams.

For the past two years, the USWNT has advocated for trans rights at the tournament – a track record of advocacy that feels especially important in light of transphobic and homophobic sentiments that continue to permeate American society, and after Albert's social media activity. It's a jarring contradiction to the way the USWNT has historically spoken out to advance reforms or to advocate for equal right

