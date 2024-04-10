USPS Plans to Raise Price on First-Class Stamp

The United States Postal Service ( USPS ) is planning to raise the price on First-Class “Forever” Stamp to 73 cents from 68 cents. If approved, the change will go into effect on July 14. This proposed adjustment would increase stamp prices by 7.8% and would mark the seventh price hike in the last three years. USPS stated that these price adjustments are necessary to achieve financial stability and transform the agency into a more self-sustaining organization.

Along with the increase in the price of a letter stamp, USPS is also requesting price adjustments for special services products and postcard prices. However, there will be no price increase for post office box rental fees, and a 10% price reduction will be applied for postal insurance when mailing an item

USPS First-Class Stamp Price Increase Forever Stamp Postal Service

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stamp prices set to rise by 10p as Royal Mail increases first-class and second-class stamp pricesThe Royal Mail has confirmed that stamp prices will increase by 10p from next month. First-class stamps will cost £1.25 and second-class stamps will cost 86p. The increase is due to declining letter volumes and increasing costs. However, there is a way to avoid the price increases by planning ahead and stocking up on stamps.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ruben Amorim has already lined up his first three Liverpool signings including world-class defenderRuben Amorim has already lined up his first three signings for if he becomes Liverpool manager next season, according to a new report.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Sam Northeast makes history with highest first-class score at Lord'sSam Northeast breaks the record for the highest first-class score at Lord's with 335 not out against Middlesex in the Vitality County Championship Division Two. Glamorgan captain also forms an unbeaten partnership of 299 with Colin Ingram before declaring on 620 for three.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

My first class visit to award-winning pub with 'railway platform'It's known for its real ale but what is it like for those who don't drink beer?

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

First Minister and Deputy First Minister send best wishes to Princess of Wales following cancer diagnosisFirst Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelley have both sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis. In a statement on Friday evening, Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”. The shock health news follows weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Vaughan Gething is elected as first black First Minister in WalesThe handover in power comes as Wales faces a challenging time, with farmers protesting, NHS waiting lists hitting record highs and an economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »