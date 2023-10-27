USPCA advice on Halloween pet costumes

The Charity stressed that whilst Halloween can be a fun filled event the festivities involved can be very distressing for pets with strange sights, smells and sounds overwhelming.

And for those who want their pets to be part of the fun in fancy costumes, they have a word of caution.Read more: Vote for best NI Halloween pet costume A spokesperson said: "Whilst pet costumes can be fun, and we understand you may want your pet to partake in the spooky celebration costumes should not restrict movement or breathing.

"It's very important to avoid costumes that use elastic bands or have head accessories as these can obscure your pet's vision.

