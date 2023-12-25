Using AI to Predict Flooding

Flooding can lead to the loss of life, homes and livelihoods, and the global risk appears to be getting worse. Some 1.81 billion people - more than one fifth of the world population - now face "significant flood risk". It comes as numerous other studies warn that climate change is making floods more likely and severe. To help reduce the impact of flooding, a number of flood monitoring firms are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to help them sound the alarm before the waters rise.

Based in the Norwegian city of Bergen, 7Analytics is a team of computer scientists and geologists who offer businesses and local authorities real-time flooding predictions, and let them know which areas are particularly at risk of flood damage. "We can actually predict, based on the weather forecasts up to seven days in advance, what flooding will happen, and it's down to the very finest grain," says 7Analytics co-founder Jonas Torland. "All of this data takes into account where the water will flow, and where it will create problems.





BBCTech » / 🏆 81. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supermarkets adopt AI-controlled dynamic pricingSupermarkets are using AI software to control dynamic pricing, replacing traditional yellow sticker markdowns.

Source: BBCLookNorth - 🏆 37. / 67 Read more »

Is Morley Really Just Full of Charity Shops?The author tests if Morley has enough options for a complete Christmas shop without using supermarkets.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the End of GlobalisationThe US was for decades the exemplar of free market globalisation. President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act continues the push for re-industrialisation by using tax credits, loans and grants in a bid to create a domestic clean energy supply chain. The FT looks at three companies using IRA incentives to invest in the US and examines whether the legislation signals the end of globalisation.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Inflation in Russia Accelerates Amidst Concerns of Losing ControlInflation in Russia is on the rise again, reaching 7.5% in November, causing concerns among officials about losing control. The central bank has already raised interest rates and is expected to do so again in the next meeting. Despite this, forecasters predict that inflation will continue to rise.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Personality Traits and Subjective Well-Being as Predictors of DementiaResearchers analyzed data to determine if personality traits and subjective well-being can predict dementia diagnoses and neuropathology. They also explored the role of sociodemographic and cognitive health factors.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Rising Energy Prices Leave Rural Communities StrugglingNext month, the price for energy for a typical household using gas and electricity and paying by direct debit will rise by about £94, as the price cap increases from £1,834 to £1,928 a year. The BBC spent a week talking to people in rural Herefordshire, where almost one in five properties (19%) are in fuel poverty.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »