USDA grant awarded to MU researchers to reduce opioid overdoses and suicides in Rural Missouri

Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Oct 27 2023 ACEs are commonly defined as physical and emotional abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, parental separation or divorce, intimate partner violence, and having household members with serious mental illness, substance use disorder, or a history of incarceration.

Now, a three-year, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant awarded to the University of Missouri will help virtually train various members of the workforce -; such as healthcare providers, mental health and behavioral health providers, social workers, and even childcare providers, and dentists -; who serve individuals and families affected by ACEs in five high-risk rural Missouri counties with the ultimate goal of reducing opioid overdoses and suicides.

The five Missouri counties involved are Dent, Washington, Crawford, St. Francois and Phelps, all of which ranked among the highest in Missouri for drug overdose mortality rates in 2021. Julie Kapp, an associate professor in the MU College of Health Sciences and primary investigator for the grant, developed the online training module. headtopics.com

The grant involves collaborators from MU Extension, Show-Me ECHO; Office of Health Outreach, Policy and Education (HOPE); Missouri Telehealth Network; Missouri Center for Health Policy; and MO HealthNet (Missouri's Medicaid program).

More than 60% of adults nationally are exposed to ACEs in childhood, and these exposures are linked with increased risk for substance abuse and suicide. If we can target upstream factors such as ACEs, we are hopeful that we can reduce the pipeline that leads to substance abuse occurring in the first place." Kapp added that many health care providers and other members of the workforce are unaware of ACEs, which leaves a significant gap and the need for training opportunities. headtopics.com

