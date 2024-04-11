US vows 'ironclad' support for Israel as Iran prepares to launch attack

Joe Biden has vowed that the US' support for Israel remains "ironclad", as Iran prepares to launch an attack in response to the Israel i strike on the Iran ian consulate in Syria . The US believes Israel was responsible for the attack on the consulate, which killed two senior Iran ian generals, among others. Israel has not openly taken responsibility for the strike, but Iran has said that it considers Israel responsible.
The US has said it did not have any prior knowledge of the attack, but has promised to back Israel in the face of Iranian threats. Iran is involved in the current regional conflicts with Israel by proxy, as it funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Read more: Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza Read more: UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms Mr Biden said during a speech on Wednesday: "We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant attack on Israel." Our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. "We say it again, ironclad, and we're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Mr Biden said. The US is Israel's most important backer, but Mr Biden has urged a ceasefire in the war in Gaza because of the high level of civilian casualties
Bombing of Iranian Consulate in Damascus believed to be perpetrated by IsraelThe bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, is believed to have been carried out by Israel, resulting in the death of seven people, including two generals. This attack raises concerns about the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.
