US Vice President Kamala Harris meets UK Prime Minister to discuss global situation

Rishi Sunak today welcomed US Vice President Kamala Harris at No 10 to discuss the 'global situation', including the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas. A Downing Street spokesperson said, in a readout issued after the meeting: 'The Prime Minister reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against terror as well as the need to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza and to free hostages taken by Hamas. 'Both agreed that the UK and US were aligned in these efforts and would continue to work with partners in the region to ensure stability.' In her first visit to Downing Street, Ms Harris said Israel has a 'right to defend itself' and urged 'no conflation between the Palestinian people and Hamas'. She stressed that there 'should not be any intentional targeting of civilians'. Vice President Harris is visiting Britain to deliver a policy speech on Artificial Intelligence and to attend the AI Safety Summit 2023, organised by the UK Government, running Wednesday and Thursda

