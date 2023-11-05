US Secretary of State Blinken Visits West Bank, Meets with Palestinian President

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the occupied West Bank on Sunday, meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The visit came after Israeli planes struck a refugee camp in Gaza, causing civilian casualties. Demonstrators protested US support for Israel's war in Gaza. Blinken and Abbas discussed efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, increase humanitarian aid supplies, and address violence by extremist Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Blinken also mentioned the US push for Israel to fully restore tax remittance transfers to the Palestinian Authority

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza StripUS secretary of state Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza StripUS secretary of state Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

LBCNEWS: Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza StripUS secretary of state Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began.

Source: LBCNews | Read more »

İTVLONDON: US and Arab leaders clash over Gaza ceasefire as death toll passes 9,000US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned a ceasefire would encourage more violence from Hamas.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

TIME: Blinken Meets Palestinian President in West Bank as Gaza Assault EscalatesU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boarded his plane after meetings on Nov. 5, 2023.

Source: TIME | Read more »

LBC: Blinken steps up Mid East diplomacy with West Bank talks with Palestinian leaderThe US Secretary of State met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in his latest bid to ease civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Source: LBC | Read more »