US Secretary of State Blinken Urges Israel to Protect Innocent Lives

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated Joe Biden 's message to Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel must better protect innocent lives. He emphasizes that Israel is a democracy and Hamas is a terrorist organization . Blinken highlights the importance of valuing human life and distinguishes democracies from terrorists. He also criticizes the insufficient and unacceptable results of Israel 's efforts to allow assistance into Gaza .
The population in Gaza suffers from acute levels of food insecurity
