US President Considers Dropping Prosecution of Julian Assange

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the imprisonment of Julian Assange , the US president said he's 'considering' a request from Australia , Mr Assange's home country, to drop the prosecution and allow the WikiLeaks founder to return down under (more here).The 52-year-old faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy, nearly a decade and a half ago, to obtain and disclose national defence information.

It followed the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.Mr Assange's supporters insist he is a journalist who exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan that was in the public interest, and that he is protected by the First Amendment.He is currently being held in Belmarsh prison as he fights extradition, and we asked Cabinet minister Victoria Atkins why that is the case.She replied that he is being held 'because the agreement with the US stands as it is'.She said he is 'being held there quite lawfully under a warrant' and 'there will be discussions between the two countries as to his status'.'I know that President Biden has said something recently, but that, to be honest, is something that the home secretary will be dealing with.

US President Julian Assange Prosecution Australia Wikileaks Imprisonment National Defense Information Journalism First Amendment

