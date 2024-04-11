US President Considers Dropping Charges Against Julian Assange

US president Joe Biden says the US is "considering" dropping the charge against the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange . The WikiLeaks Founder is accused of sharing sensitive information, following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Australia recently passed a measure - backed by PM Anthony Albanese - calling for the return of Mr Assange, who is an Australia n national.

Tomorrow will mark five years since Assange was taken to Belmarsh prison in London, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy. Mr Assange, 52, denies the charges and said they were an act of journalism. Biden was asked by reporters at the White House about Australia's request to drop charges. When asked on Wednesday whether he had a response, Mr Biden said: "We're considering it." Tim Dawson - Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) - told LBC News the President's remarks could catapult the case in favour of Mr Assange. In March, Stella Assange told Andrew Marr said she believes her husband "could be put in conditions that will drive him to take his own life" if he is extradited to the US. In a ruling this morning, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson ordered the US to provide certain assurances, meaning Mr Assange will now not be immediately extradited

