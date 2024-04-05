US on high alert for possible Iranian strike on Israel

The US is on high alert about the possibility of a significant Iran ian strike on targets inside Israel , according to US officials. It comes after Iran promised retaliation for an airstrike in Syria which killed several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Tehran has blamed Israel for the strike, though the IDF has refused to comment either to confirm or deny involvement.

Now, two US officials have said they are concerned that Iran may be planning to hit targets inside Israel in retaliation. The officials, speaking to NBC News, the US partner of Sky News, on condition of anonymity, said any retaliation inside Israel was likely to focus on military or intelligence targets, rather than civilian. Separately, a US official reportedly told CNN that the Washington was on high alert about the possibility of Iran targeting US assets in the region. One official said Washington had warned Tehran not to use the strike to further escalate tensions in the Middle East

