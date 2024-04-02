US Nazi Hunters Angered by Scotland's Failure to Prosecute War Criminal

A new book has revealed how top US Nazi hunters remain “incredulous” that Scotland failed to prosecute notorious war criminal Anton Gecas. Investigators in Washington claim they delivered Nazi Gecas “on a silver platter” and are angry he was never convicted in a Scottish court. Gecas was accused of commanding Nazi death squads involved in the murder of 32,000 civilians yet he was allowed to live in freedom in Edinburgh until his death aged 85 in 2001.

He was a commander with the 12th Lithuanian Battalion, which slaughtered thousands of Jews and Russians with such savagery even German administrators officially complained of their “extreme beastliness”. Witnesses say Gecas gave orders in one of the most infamous massacres of the war when thousands of Jewish and Russian men, women and children were murdered in the town of Slutsk in Belarus over two days

