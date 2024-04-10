US Considers Dropping Prosecution of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

The US is considering dropping the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange , following a request from the Australian government. Assange is facing prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information.

President Joe Biden responded that they are considering the request from the Australian government. This comes one day before the fifth anniversary of Assange being held in prison amid his fight against extradition to the US.

US Prosecution Wikileaks Julian Assange Australian Government National Defense Information

