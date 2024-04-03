US Congress Considers Banning TikTok Unless ByteDance Cuts Ties

Congress is considering legislation that would require TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sever ties with the popular video-sharing app, or else the app will be banned in the United States. If the bill becomes law, ByteDance will have 180 days to divest from TikTok.

This move has raised concerns among major internet service providers, tech giants like Apple and Google, and rival social networks, who may have to take action to comply with the ban.

