US company withdraws ALS drug after it fails in trial

A US company has decided to withdraw an ALS drug from the market after it failed to show effectiveness in a clinical trial . The drug, which was being developed as a potential treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), did not meet the desired endpoints in the trial. The company made the decision to discontinue the development of the drug based on the trial results.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure for ALS, and treatment options are limited

