US-China Relations: A Rollercoaster Ride

It has been a year since President Xi and President Biden last met, and it's hard to overstate just what a rollercoaster US-China relations have been on since then. The fact this meeting is happening at all is the result of months of delicate planning. But for all the 'tough-line', 'hard-man' images that both men try to broadcast domestically, there is a mutual recognition of one key fact: it would cost more, both politically and economically, to allow relations to spiral.

Why now? It was just nine months ago that US-China relations hit what felt like rock bottom as the so-called Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the US, plunging their diplomacy into crisis. The vast backdrop of disagreements from Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine war, tech controls and economic sanctions meant the relationship felt as precarious and as dangerous as it had in decades. But the summer has seen a blitz of diplomatic efforts to try to repair things, with multiple meetings of officials at various levels. Both sides know the window for progress is narro

