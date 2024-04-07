US-based empire acquires MotoGP, plans to sell TV rights separately

The US-based empire announced a takeover of MotoGP this week, meaning the world’s top two-wheel and four-wheel championships are under the same banner. Greg Maffei, Liberty CEO, insisted that regulatory issues would prevent them selling TV rights to MotoGP and F1 as a single entity. 'So that's a non-starter.

I would think Liberty has insights into how the media landscape is evolving, and how to make the product appealing to media partners outside of the traditional bases of Italy, Spain and France. In the UK, TNT Sports have the TV rights for MotoGP while Sky Sports broadcast F1. In the US, MotoGP also partnered with TNT Sports in a fresh deal that was announced ahead of the season-opening grand prix

