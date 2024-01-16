US Approves Bitcoin ETFs for Mainstream Investing

The US has made the long-awaited decision to allow Bitcoin to be part of mainstream investing funds. It has approved what are known as spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which can be purchased by anyone from pension funds to ordinary investors. The go-ahead comes after a false start on Tuesday, when the regulator SEC chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday that investors should not mistake the new approvals for an endorsement of the cryptocurrency.

"Bitcoin is primarily a speculative, volatile asset that's also used for illicit activity including ransomware, money laundering, sanction evasion, and terrorist financing," he said. "Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto





