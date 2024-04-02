US and UK governments collaborate on AI safety testing

The US and UK governments will collaborate on test suites to promote safety in the fast-paced world of AI development. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, is effective immediately and intended to ensure the two nations are aligned in their scientific approaches to creating robust test suites for AI models, systems, and agents.

The UK and US AI Safety Institutes have laid out proposals to develop a common approach to AI safety testing. In addition to information sharing, plans are afoot for at least one joint exercise on a publicly accessible model. The institutes will also look into personnel exchanges to foster information sharing and closer collaboration

