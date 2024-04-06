US actor charged in domestic violence case found dead in woodland

A US actor who went missing after being charged in a domestic violence case in Kansas has been found dead in woodland, police have said. The body of Cole Brings Plenty , who appeared in a spinoff of the popular TV western series Yellowstone , had not been seen since police were called to an address in the city of Lawrence where a woman was screaming for help on Sunday.

The 27-year-old's body was discovered on Friday two days after he was charged with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant had been issued. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has said in a statement that deputies found Brings Plenty's body in a wooded area about 43 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kansas. Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location, but no details were released about a cause of deat

