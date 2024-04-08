Urologist asks patients if their bladder is 'being nice' to them

A top urologist shared the one question he asks all patients - and revealed how often you should be urinating every day. Dr Yaniv Larish, from New York, said he always makes sure to ask people in his consult room 'Is your bladder being nice to you?' He said the question sometimes confuses patients but is a good gauge for a number of things that could be affecting their toilet habits . 'It's meant to be an open question, right? This is your moment to tell me about your bladder.
So, is it nice or not nice?' Dr Yaniv said on HuffPost's Am I Doing it Wrong? podcast. He explained the query can apply to several things including how often someone is weeing, what they feel while weeing and what they see when they look into the toilet before flushing. Dr Yaniv revealed there is no normal or 'magic number' for how often you should be weeing each day. 'I think that the question is not"how often are you peeing?" It's more"are you hydrated enough or overly hydrated?", and what is the point at which everything is sort of normal?' he said. The doctor explained a typical healthy person should not be 'pushing' to urinate but feel 'relaxed
Urologist Bladder Patients Toilet Habits Urinating Hydration
