Urologist asks patients if their bladder is 'being nice' to them

A top urologist shared the one question he asks all patients - and revealed how often you should be urinating every day. Dr Yaniv Larish, from New York, said he always makes sure to ask people in his consult room 'Is your bladder being nice to you?' He said the question sometimes confuses patients but is a good gauge for a number of things that could be affecting their toilet habits . 'It's meant to be an open question, right? This is your moment to tell me about your bladder.

So, is it nice or not nice?' Dr Yaniv said on HuffPost's Am I Doing it Wrong? podcast. He explained the query can apply to several things including how often someone is weeing, what they feel while weeing and what they see when they look into the toilet before flushing. Dr Yaniv revealed there is no normal or 'magic number' for how often you should be weeing each day. 'I think that the question is not"how often are you peeing?" It's more"are you hydrated enough or overly hydrated?", and what is the point at which everything is sort of normal?' he said. The doctor explained a typical healthy person should not be 'pushing' to urinate but feel 'relaxed

Urologist Bladder Patients Toilet Habits Urinating Hydration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Female surgeon reveals the one body part on men that gives away how big their penis isDr Rena Malik, a urologist and reconstructive surgeon in California, revealed that men with larger noses rather than hands or feet may be more likely to have bigger penises.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Urine test halves painful procedures in bladder cancer follow up, new trial showsA simple urine test can more than halve the number of cystoscopies necessary to follow up high-risk bladder cancer patients, new research has found.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Blood-based DNA test spares bladder cancer patients from unnecessary treatmentsTesting for tumor DNA in the blood can successfully identify advanced bladder cancer patients who will not relapse following surgery, new research shows.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

New implant and app enable patients to monitor bladder functionShould you run to the bathroom now? Or can you hold it until you get home? A new implant and associated smartphone app may someday remove the guesswork from the equation.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Open wide! What the COLOUR of your tongue could be saying about your healthWhen Dentist Dr Deepak Aulak asks his patients to 'open wide', he's on the lookout for far more than tooth decay and gum disease.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Female surgeon reveals the one body part on men that gives away how big their penis isDr Rena Malik, a urologist and reconstructive surgeon in California, revealed that men with larger noses rather than hands or feet may be more likely to have bigger penises.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »