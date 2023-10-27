Urgent 'do not eat' alerts as sausage, stir fry and chicken items recalled

Shoppers are being warned about food items being recalled by Sainsbury's, Aldi and Lidl over safety concerns.

Meanwhile, other recall notices have been sent out over items which either contain allergy ingredients not listed on the label or because of 'temperature control breaches, microbiological contamination risks and other potential food safety risks as a result of unsafe production procedures'.The FSA said anyone who has bought any of the affected products can return them for a full refund and not receipt is necessary.

The FSA said: "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. headtopics.com

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact their Careline on 0800 028 8303. Stir Fry Aldi is continuing to recall Ready Set Cook Teriyaki Beef Stir Fry because it contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. The FSA said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.Use by: All dates up to and including 22 October 2023

Sauces and soups Moonshine’s Products Ltd are also continuing to recall several products because of temperature control breaches, microbiological contamination risks and other potential food safety risks as a result of unsafe production procedures, which make these products unsafe to eat and means they could potentially cause serious illness or death if consumed. headtopics.com

