An urgent appeal for information to find Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh has been made as the latest search for his remains ends. The Co Tyrone teenager was abducted, killed and secretly buried by the Provisional IRA in 1975. The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has conducted six unsuccessful searches at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan since 1999, covering more than 26 acres.

READ MORE: Columba McVeigh's sister says she’ll 'never give up hope his body will be found' READ MORE: Columba McVeigh's sister tells of her hope as bog dig for Disappeared resumes In a joint statement, the UK and Irish Commissioners Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton said it is “very disappointing” that the latest search has ended without finding Mr McVeigh’s remains. “We are conscious that this is a very distressing and difficult time for the McVeigh family who have shown remarkable courage and resilience over many years,” they sai

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROADCC: Drink driver jailed for injuring cyclist; Minister raises funds for humanitarian appealA drink driver who sped through a red light and left a teenage cyclist with life-changing injuries has been sentenced to jail. The newly appointed cycling and walking minister raised funds for a humanitarian appeal. Read more about these and other cycling news.

Source: roadcc | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Shadow Health Secretary warns NHS to 'reform or die'The shadow Health Secretary has told trust leaders the health service must ‘reform or die’ as he set out his party’s vision for the future of the NHS. In a speech at NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool, the shadow Health Secretary said the message was “not a slogan but a reality” to deal with the waiting list for non-urgent treatment on the NHS in England rise to a record high of 7.8 million.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Murder investigation launched after doting dad found dead in InvernessForensic officers scoured a murder scene today as Police Scotland renewed an appeal for information over the death of a doting dad. Ross MacGillivray was found seriously injured in Inverness at around 12.10am on Sunday and was pronounced dead a short time later. The 36-year-old was discovered in a property in the city's St Ninian Drive. The murder probe into his death continues today and forensic officers were photographed at the scene this morning.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: UK Supreme Court Rules Government's Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda UnlawfulThe UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The legislation aimed to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda if they entered the UK illegally. This decision is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 'stop the boats' policy. The court unanimously rejected the Government's appeal, making deportation flights to Rwanda less likely in the near future.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: The Enduring Style Legacy of Princess DianaWith The Crown's latest series about to drop on Netflix, her wardrobe will once again be the star of the show...When Princess Diana died, 26 years ago, she was the most photographed woman in the world. Remarkably, today, the Diana effect is still as powerful as ever, with her legacy touching everything from mental health awareness to the pursuit of love. And from a fashion perspective, Diana's appeal is arguably only getting stronger – with everyone from designers to influencers and, which drops its first four episodes tomorrow, starts with the newly-divorced Diana, who's holidaying in St Tropez. As you might expect, it covers the most infamous holiday pap shots of all time - and some seriously spectacular swimsuits.) But why, a quarter of a century on, does her style legacy continue to endure? For starters, there are the sheer variety of looks

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Urgent Appeal for Information to Find Disappeared Victim Columba McVeighAn urgent appeal has been made to find the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was abducted and killed by the Provisional IRA in 1975. The latest search for his remains has ended without success.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »