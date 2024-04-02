Urban Roots Discontinues Plot Scheme in Toryglen Park Due to Vandalism

Local nature group Urban Roots will be discontinuing their adopted plot scheme in the Toryglen Park community garden because of vandalism. The scheme which allows residents to grow their own food is being changed to produce fruit and veg for the Toryglen Larder - a group which helps provide affordable goods to those most vulnerable.

Lindsey Duncan, Operations Manager at Urban Roots, explained that the tough decision was due to anti-social behaviour in the area.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

