Updated Premier League form table on Monday morning

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourI know we were all disappointed that United led twice on Saturday but only ended up with a point, but this was a tough match against an in-form Wolves side who had won against Man City in their most recent home game.

now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fourteen points from four wins, two draws and no defeats. Nineteen goals scored and four conceded. Whilst Arsenal are fourth in the form table, with also fourteen points. Four wins, two draws and no defeats, fifteen goals scored and four conceded.

So as you are reminded above, Newcastle United in great shape as this Premier League form table proves, third place as things stand.Nobody would pretend Saturday isn’t a really tough match and playing Arsenal is difficult even with a full squad to choose from, never mind the numerous players Eddie Howe has missing. headtopics.com

However, a massive opportunity to move within four points of Arsenal who are currently second in the full Premier League table.Weekly Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read our

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NUFCTheMag »

Premier League: Chelsea v Brentford - team news & build-upFollow live text updates as Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League, plus build-up to three more games. Read more ⮕

Premier League: Chelsea host west London rivals BrentfordFollow live text updates as Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League, plus build-up to three more games. Read more ⮕

Man United vs Man City Premier League derby referee confirmedFierce rivals Man United and Manchester City will lock horns for the first time this season at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon Read more ⮕

Masked rapper Dide who claims to be a Premier League player reveals clues to true identityMasked rapper Dide has claimed to be a Premier League star Read more ⮕

Liverpool sent 'tough' Nottingham Forest warning ahead of Premier League clashLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive ahead of the Reds' trip to Liverpool on Sunday Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Man City set to thump Man UtdOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕