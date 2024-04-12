Updated Income Levels for Pension Credit Eligibility

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has updated the income levels for the 2024/25 financial year which means that if you are a single person on the New State Pension with a total weekly income below £218.15, or part of a couple with a combined weekly incomes of less than £332.95, you may be eligible for Pension Credit . Similarly, if you are over 65 and reached State Pension age before April 6, 2016, you may still qualify for Pension Credit if your weekly income is less than £260.
68 if you are single or £380.55 if you are part of a couple. Nearly 1.4 million older people across Great Britain, including more than 126,800 living in Scotland, are currently receiving the means-tested benefit that could provide an average of £3,900 in support during the year ahead. However, the latest figures from the DWP suggest there are still 880,000 eligible pensioners not claiming the benefit they are entitled to. Some older people think because they have savings or own their home they would not be eligible for the means-tested benefit, which can also provide access to help with housing costs, heating bills and Council Tax. An award of just £1 per week is enough to unlock other support. Pension Credit tops up weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £218.15 a week for single pensioners or £332.95 for couple
Department For Work And Pensions DWP Income Levels 2024/25 Financial Year Pension Credit Eligibility Means-Tested Benefit Older People Great Britain Scotland Support Savings Housing Costs Heating Bills Council Tax
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »