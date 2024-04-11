Update on State Pension compensation for WASPI women

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, has offered an update on possible State Pension compensation for WASPI women. He's said he'll report back to the House of Commons "when there is something to say" about deciding if women born in the 1950s impacted by pension age alterations should be awarded compensation.
His remarks might puzzle some folks, as a report from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), published on March 21st, proposed that compensatory action would be appropriate. The head of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) was not persuaded to reveal any schedule or specific dates about notifying WASPI women (the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign) of how the UK Government intends to move forward while appearing on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Monday. The PHSO report suggested Parliament should step in and "act swiftly" to form a compensation scheme, reports the Daily Record. Read more: Universal Credit claimants could get one of seven payments boosts - full list Compensation ranging from £1,000 and £2,950, known as the remedy scale's level four, could suit those affected, as per the Ombudsman's repor
State Pension Compensation WASPI Women Pension Age Alterations Update Parliamentary And Health Service Ombudsman Department For Work And Pensions UK Government Good Morning Britain Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign Parliament Remedy Scale
