Upcoming Update for The Finals and Deadline for Hi-Fi Boombox

The Finals receives regular updates and another patch should be arriving in just a couple of days. When these updates come out, there’s usually rotation in the store along with other additions. This upcoming update should mark the end of the current community event as time is quickly running out for The Finals fans to win the free Hi-Fi Boombox . Nothing has been shared about the upcoming update yet, but fans believe a new game mode has possibly been teased.

Per the announcement on the game’s official Discord, to win the Hi-Fi Boombox, fans must ‘push the Power Shift Platform around the world 10 times in one week’. To participate, all you need to do is ‘make sure your team is pushing the platform in Powershift’. Image credit: The Finals Discord On the community event website, there is a progress bar saying fans need to collectively push 400,750km. As of writing on April 15th, fans have collectively completed 79% pushing a total of 315, 514.66km.

The Finals Update Patch Community Event Hi-Fi Boombox Game Mode Multiplayer Fans Fixes Deadly Weapon Deadline

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VideoGamerCom / 🏆 83. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Win The Finals Hi-Fi Boombox and More Rewards in New Community EventEmbark Studios, the developer of The Finals, has released a new community event for fans to participate in and win a historic new item. Fans can also earn additional rewards individually. Learn how to win The Finals Hi-Fi Boombox and get more goodies from the developer.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Hearts fans warned about potential loss of 50-50 split for cup semi-finals and finalsHearts fans have been urged to buy remaining tickets for the club's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers to ensure a fully sold-out section at Hampden. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay warns that failure to sell out could result in a loss of the 50-50 split for future cup matches.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Coronation Street legend was ‘genuinely scared’ filming upcoming violent stunts'It’s the worst feeling for anyone to go through'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

'A fourth possible finals? I never imagined it'Captain Ben Davies says he could never have envisaged being on the brink of a fourth major tournament with Wales.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Euro 2024 play-offs: Fixtures, venues and more as Wales bid to reach finals in GermanyThe Euro 2024 play-offs have reached their final stage, with six teams - including Wales - battling for the last three spots in Germany this summer.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

All you need to know about Euro 2024 play-off finalsWith the Euro 2024 play-off finals taking place on Tuesday night, BBC Sport looks at who is in them and how they work.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »