Upcoming Update for The Finals and Deadline for Hi-Fi Boombox

The Finals receives regular updates and another patch should be arriving in just a couple of days. When these updates come out, there’s usually rotation in the store along with other additions. This upcoming update should mark the end of the current community event as time is quickly running out for The Finals fans to win the free Hi-Fi Boombox . Nothing has been shared about the upcoming update yet, but fans believe a new game mode has possibly been teased.
Per the announcement on the game’s official Discord, to win the Hi-Fi Boombox, fans must ‘push the Power Shift Platform around the world 10 times in one week’. To participate, all you need to do is ‘make sure your team is pushing the platform in Powershift’. Image credit: The Finals Discord On the community event website, there is a progress bar saying fans need to collectively push 400,750km. As of writing on April 15th, fans have collectively completed 79% pushing a total of 315, 514.66km.
