Until Saturday Week 9 college football predictions: Utah-Oregon, Georgia-Florida, Wisconsin-Ohio State and more

Ari Wasserman, David Ubben and Chris Vannini previewed the biggest games of Week 9 of the college football season on the Until Saturday podcast. The trio discussed the biggest games of the week and made picks against the spread for at Utah, Georgia vs. , at Wisconsin and more. Advertisement Below is an edited, abridged version of their discussion on several Week 9 games. The full episode includes discussion on Oklahoma (-10) at Kansas, Texas (-17.

The Georgia team that showed up in that Kentucky game, nobody can beat that team. That’s the one time we’ve seen that team, literally all season. So I don’t think this Georgia team has the same upside as previous years, but they’re still a really good team and they still have as much talent as anybody. Advertisement Losing Bowers is big, but I think it comes down to who is Georgia? And I think you get focused Georgia this week. You do have a rivalry game that Georgia cares about.

