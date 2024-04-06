Unsolved Murder of Dad Who Moved Abroad in Search of Better Life

The alleged murder of a dad who had moved abroad in search of a better life remains unsolved nearly three years on. Andrew Walch was stabbed to death in Tenerife in May 2021. Nobody has been charged in the police investigation, Lancs Live reports. On the night of May 6, 2021, Mr Walch tried to escape up a flight of steps leading to the street from his property. He had been attacked and then chased on the Island Village complex, near tourist hotspot Playa de las Americas.

Known to his friends as Ed, Walch had moved to the Spanish island from Preston. He had intended to find a better life in the sun, and it was initially suspected his stabbing was a burglary gone wrong. READ MORE: "I'm f****d, aren't I?': Criminal who'd raised a glass days earlier knew his time was up Spanish detectives later confirmed he had gone to the property with two accomplices "looking to steal drugs or cash". He was carrying a knife at the time. The 31-year-old's death sparked a major murder investigatio

