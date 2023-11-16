Unseen Costs of Ukraine Conflict: Mental and Physical Scars

The military, economic and diplomatic cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been evident for nearly two years now. But there are many other unseen costs of the fighting, including the mental and physical scars of high-intensity combat accumulated by combatants on both sides. As Ukraine and its supporters make long-term plans for their country’s reconstruction, the Ukrainian government is pursuing policy solutions for the care of its soldiers to help them heal and cope.

It will need help to provide trauma-informed care on a large scale. There are many groups in Ukraine experiencing different types of trauma: millions of soldiers and their families; health-care providers and other first responders exposed to combat conditions and casualties; internally and externally displaced persons; and prisoners of war. Ukraine faces several challenges in supporting the mental-health needs of its citizens, and will need a great deal of external help in order to do so. First is the scale of the problem: the government estimates that it will have a veteran population of





