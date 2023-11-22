Unschooling: Letting Kids Choose What to Learn

and her husband Matt, 40, are one of an estimated 60,000 families in the UK who are "unschooling" their children, meaning the kids choose what to learn.

is a rule free zone, they have no set bedtimes, meal times are whenever and whatever they want, there are no limits on screen time and the children don’t even have to brush their And while they’ve been trolled for their unconventional parenting style – the couple first hit the headlines when they appeared on, I don’t want to lock them in a cage and their every toilet break and meal be micromanaged. “I want them to feel free to make their own choices, there’s no reason to force feed them subjects they don’t like. “We have no goals, or tests, just children pursuing an interest until they lose interest and move on to theGynaecologist shares embarrassing mistake '95% of women make' before an exam “At the moment Kai loves yoga, she might become a yoga teacher and I’d be delighted if it made her happy. “At school they’d have to learn subjects they have no talent or interest in and it’s counterproductiv





TheSun » / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dunblane kids head into the saddle to raise thousands for hungry local kidsThe children set off on the 50km bike ride to raise money for the Ma's Kitchen charity.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Warning over £20,00 fine for letting fireworks off near dogs this Bonfire NightSetting off fireworks and causing dogs to become distressed could land you with a huge fine and even time in prison.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Norris can’t 'put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 downLando Norris says he can’t “put a smile on my face” after a mistake in qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico City GP cost him a shot at a podium in Sunday’s race.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Tommy Robinson And Katie Hopkins Praise Elon Musk For Letting Them Back On TwitterNed Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Rishi Sunak suggested letting people die instead of lockdown, claims Dominic CummingsFormer chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance reveals in a diary entry that Dominic Cummings claimed Rishi Sunak thought the government should let people die rather than impose another lockdown. Boris Johnson argued against lockdown, stating that those who would die from the virus had 'had a good innings'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Dutch voters choose from four front-runners in tight race for new political eraFour parties have emerged as front-runners as Dutch voters decide on Wednesday who will lead their country into a new political era. Centre-right leader Dilan Yesilgöz is tipped to win and become the first female Dutch prime minister. But she is in a tight race with anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders and a left-alliance led by former top-ranking EU commissioner Frans Timmermans. More than 13 million Dutch voters have a choice of 26 parties to vote for on Wednesday, and as many as 17 could win seats. European eyes are watching this election closely, after 13 years of governments under Mark Rutte. The winner could end up with less than 20% of the national vote and fewer than 30 seats in the 150-seat parliament, unprecedented in Dutch politics. Trust in the government is at a low ebb after a political scandal left thousands of parents wrongly labelled as welfare fraudsters

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »