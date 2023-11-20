Unraveling the Relationship Between Metabolites and Infections

Infectious diseases continue to pose a significant threat in the field of global public health, and our understanding of their metabolic pathogenesis remains limited. However, the advent of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) offers an unprecedented opportunity to unravel the relationship between metabolites and infections.

Univariable and multivariable Mendelian randomization (MR) was commandeered to elucidate the causal relationship between blood metabolism and five high-frequency infection phenotypes: sepsis, pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), urinary tract infections (UTI), and skin and subcutaneous tissue infection (SSTI). GWAS data for infections were derived from UK Biobank and the FinnGen consortium. The primary analysis was conducted using the inverse variance weighted method on the UK Biobank data, along with a series of sensitivity analyses. Subsequently, replication and meta-analysis were performed on the FinnGen consortium data





