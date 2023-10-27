'Unprecedented' rise in people infected with diarrhoea-causing parasite

Britain has experienced an 'unprecedented' increase in people infected with a parasite which causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever, a study has found. Health officials are unclear what has caused an increase in the prevalence of cryptosporidiosis - a parasite infection of animals, which can be passed to humans. It is a fairly common disease in humans and in domestic animals such as sheep and cattle.

The paper published in the Eurosurveillance medical journal says health officials found 2,411 laboratory confirmed cases of cryptosporidiosis between 20 August and 1 October this year - this amounted to 2,032 cases in England, 163 in Wales, 127 in Scotland and 89 in Northern Ireland.

Read more:

SkyNews »

Health care workers reported more days of poor mental health in 2022Health workers continued to report poor mental health and burnout in 2022, according to a 'Vital Signs' report published in the Oct. 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Read more ⮕

Unprecedented Outbreak of Diarrhoea-Causing Parasite Linked to Swimming in UKExperts suggest that an outbreak of cryptosporidium in the UK may be linked to swimming, including in pools, and holidays abroad, particularly in Spain and other Mediterranean countries. The UK has seen a threefold increase in cases of the stomach bug, with 2,411 cases reported and weekly notifications peaking at 450 in late September. Cryptosporidium can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pains, and fever. The parasite is resistant to chlorine and is spread through contaminated faecal matter entering the mouth, such as during swimming. Read more ⮕

Unprecedented Outbreak of Diarrhoea-Causing Parasite Linked to Swimming in UKBritain is currently being battered by an 'unprecedented' outbreak of a diarrhoea-causing parasite called cryptosporidium. Cases of the parasite, which can survive in swimming pools for up to a week, are now three times higher than normal. Health officials are still unsure of the source of the outbreak, but early investigations suggest a link to swimming, including in pools. The spike in cases is believed to be connected to holidays abroad, particularly in Spain and other Mediterranean countries. The UK has seen 2,411 cases of the stomach bug, with weekly notifications peaking at 450 in late September, triple the expected levels. Read more ⮕

Prison wants to expand to cope with 'unprecedented' inmate levels'The [national] prison population is forecast to increase over the next 10 years, reaching unprecedented levels by the end of the decade' Read more ⮕

Musk's Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory DelaysElon Musk's SpaceX Starship launch faces delays due to a review by the US Fish & Wildlife Service and FAA concerning the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Read more ⮕

David Mackintosh trial: Three £10k donations 'were astonishing'The trial of a former Conservative MP hears the political donations were unprecedented. Read more ⮕