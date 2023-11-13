Unlocking the Potential of Allogeneic Vδ2 T Cells for Ovarian Cancer Therapy

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers developed CD16Hi Vδ2 T lymphocytes engineered with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and interleukin-15 (IL-15), presenting them as a prospective path for allogeneic cellular immunotherapies. Allogeneic Vδ2 T lymphocytes may treat cancers due to their safety and immunological abilities. However, their clinical efficacy is limited due to donor heterogeneity, short-term survival, and immune evasion.

Although CAR-T lymphocyte treatments show promise in treating hematological malignancies, obstacles such as infiltration barriers, antigen heterogeneity, and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments restrict their therapeutic advantages

