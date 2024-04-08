Unlikely Alliance Formed Between Rochdale MP George Galloway and Former Rival

An unlikely alliance has formed between Rochdale MP George Galloway and one of his by-election rivals from February. Billy Howarth has been named as a candidate flying the Workers Party banner come the local elections on May 2. After standing against Mr Galloway at the end of February to become the next MP for the borough, Billy has now defected to the Workers Party after meeting with the by-election winner and being convinced by his desire to improve the area.

The 44-year-old will be standing for election in the Balderstone and Kirkholt ward, the seat up for grabs is currently held by Labour’s Coun Daniel Meredith, the cabinet’s portfolio holder for regeneration and housing. READ MORE: Village desperate for school places can only expect new high school in 2027 When asked why he defected, Billy said: “I have shocked a lot of people. The reasons for it are because when he was elected, he was going to get a visit from me regarding the issues I stood on (the grooming gang victims justice and damp and mould problems in homes). “I got an appointment and he actually looked at it and is willing to take it on. That put me on side and now I’m fighting with him. “I was critical of him before the election because he was about Gaza and I was about Rochdale. This has changed now because his first speech in Parliament was about Rochdale issue

