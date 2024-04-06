University students scared to walk home after Nottingham attacks

University students say they are scared to walk home from a night out after the Nottingham attacks. Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane as they walked towards their accommodation in Lenton down Ilkeston Road on June 13 last year. The 19-year-olds had been clubbing in the city centre to celebrate the end of the academic year. Hundreds of students attended an emotional vigil for the first-year students in the aftermath of the killings.

While the incident was thrust back into the national spotlight when Calocane was given a hospital order in January, officers for University of Nottingham's (UoN) students' union said the tragedy has always remained on their minds. "I think now I would never ever walk home after a night out, and that was something I used to do all the time," said liberation officer Noa Hol

University Students Fear Walking Home Nottingham Attacks Stabbing Tragedy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

University of Nottingham students protest against links with arms manufacturersA group of University of Nottingham students staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office calling on the institution to end links with companies including Rolls-Royce. The campaign was organised by the 'Demilitarise UoN' group, which ended up being forcibly removed from a university building following a similar protest last year.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

City student rapist claimed attacks were result of 'sexsomnia'The rape happened on Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Students camp outside vice-chancellor office in arms trade protestThe group is calling on the University of Nottingham to end links with certain companies

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The Sims 4 University cheats – enroll in university, learn skills, and earn a degreeAre you looking for all the Sims 4 University cheats? Help you Sims survive college life and get a degree quickly.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

University Lecturers to Lose Jobs Due to Decline in Student DemandNottingham Trent University (NTU) has announced that a number of lecturers will be let go after a restructuring in its School of Arts and Humanities department. The university cited a decline in student demand for arts and humanities subjects as the reason for the job cuts. The redundancies were initially presented as voluntary, but an anonymous lecturer claimed this was misleading. Nottingham Trent University argued that the changes would ensure the sustainability of the courses.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »