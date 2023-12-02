University Student Creates Social Network for Survivors of Sexual Assault

Olivia DeRamus, a 19-year-old university student in California, was sexually assaulted but couldn't speak out about it due to legal proceedings. Despite not going to the police, she faced a lengthy legal battle and financial pressure to retract her story. Unable to find a safe space to discuss her experience, she decided to create a new social network for people in similar situations to be heard.





