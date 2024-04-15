University of Glasgow Principal Anton Muscatelli Announces Retirement

PROFESSOR Anton Muscatelli has announced his retirement from the position of principal and vice chancellor of the University of Glasgow.

In a letter to staff and students, Muscatelli said that by the time he retires he will have been in the role of principal for 16 years and feels it is the right time to step back and enable a new person to lead the university.Muscatelli said: “When I was re-appointed to a third term as principal, I did make it clear to the university that I would not be seeking a fourth term.

“There will be plenty of opportunities in the coming months for me to reflect and thank all of the colleagues, students, friends and stakeholders who have shaped my tenure as principal.

University Of Glasgow Anton Muscatelli Retirement Principal Vice Chancellor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Read Glasgow University's powerful first address on Gaza in fullDR Ghassan Abu-Sittah gave his first address as the newly-appointed rector of the University of Glasgow.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Anger as new Rector claims Glasgow University 'colludes in murder of innocents'The new rector of Glasgow University has sparked fury after claiming that the institution 'actively colludes in the murder of innocent civilians'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Anger as new Rector claims Glasgow University 'colludes in murder of innocents'The new rector of Glasgow University has sparked fury after claiming that the institution 'actively colludes in the murder of innocent civilians'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Glasgow University rector 'forcibly prevented' from entering GermanyTHE rector of a Scottish university has claimed he has been “forcibly prevented” from entering Germany to talk about his time in Gaza ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

The Sims 4 University cheats – enroll in university, learn skills, and earn a degreeAre you looking for all the Sims 4 University cheats? Help you Sims survive college life and get a degree quickly.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »