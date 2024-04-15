University of Glasgow Principal Anton Muscatelli Announces Retirement

PROFESSOR Anton Muscatelli has announced his retirement from the position of principal and vice chancellor of the University of Glasgow.
In a letter to staff and students, Muscatelli said that by the time he retires he will have been in the role of principal for 16 years and feels it is the right time to step back and enable a new person to lead the university.Muscatelli said: “When I was re-appointed to a third term as principal, I did make it clear to the university that I would not be seeking a fourth term.
“There will be plenty of opportunities in the coming months for me to reflect and thank all of the colleagues, students, friends and stakeholders who have shaped my tenure as principal.
