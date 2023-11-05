University of Edinburgh returns skulls of tribal warriors to Taiwan

The University of Edinburgh has returned the skulls of tribal warriors to Taiwan. The remains, which are 150 years old, were presented to the Mudan community in a ceremony. The skulls will be held in the National Museum of Prehistory until a permanent location is chosen. The warriors were killed in 1874 during a battle with Japanese invaders. Edinburgh University holds one of the largest collections of human remains, many of which are from former colonies of the British Empire.

