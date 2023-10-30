University of Central Lancashire in top third in England for social mobility

Examining the case for free parking in PrestonUniversity of Central Lancashire’s chair of the board David Taylor stands down

The index, which is compiled by London South Bank University and published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), measures the change in a student’s socio-economic situation as a result of them attending a university.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: “We have been transforming lives since 1828 and we have always prided ourselves on being an open and accessible institution for people of all ages and all backgrounds. headtopics.com

“We strongly believe in the power of higher education to promote social mobility and our position in this annual league table demonstrates our success in transforming the lives.”The university also offers support and financial assistance to estranged students and young carers.

Nick Hillman, director of HEPI, added: “The Social Mobility Index is now in its third year, and it has rapidly become one of the most impactful things HEPI does. “We hear common complaints that there are too many universities and too many students, but this index provides yet more evidence that higher education institutions of all types transform people’s lives.” headtopics.com

