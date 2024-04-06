University of California, Irvine Builds Genetic Reference Maps for Disease-Causing DNA

A research team led by the University of California, Irvine has built the first genetic reference maps for short lengths of DNA repeated multiple times which are known to cause more than 50 lethal human diseases , including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington's disease and multiple cancers.

The UC Irvine Tandem Genome Aggregation Database enables researchers to study how these mutations – called tandem repeat expansions – are connected to diseases, to better understand health disparities and to improve clinical diagnostics. The study, published online today in the journal Cell, introduces the UC Irvine TR-gnomAD, which addresses a critical gap in current biobank genome sequencing efforts. Although TR expansions constitute about 6 percent of our genome and substantially contribute to complex congenial conditions, scientific understanding of them remains limite

