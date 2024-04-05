University Lecturers to Lose Jobs Due to Decline in Student Demand

University lecturers will lose their jobs after a restructuring which Nottingham Trent University has blamed on a "decline in student demand " for arts and humanities subjects. Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has confirmed a number of lecturers will be let go after it restructured its School of Arts and Humanities department, due to what it said was a falling student demand for the group of subjects.

Nottinghamshire Live understands these job cuts affect more than 20 academics, mostly within NTU's English department. Nottingham Trent University said it had recently carried out a formal consultation, after which a "small number" of staff had chosen to voluntarily leave. An anonymous lecturer claimed Nottingham Trent University's response that the redundancies were voluntary was misleading, as people had feared compulsory redundancy would result in them receiving less money. Nottingham Trent University argued the changes would make the courses more sustainable in the futur

